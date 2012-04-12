US Coins

Consignment sale report in latest Portico

Consignment sale results headline the most recent issue of The Portico, the official newsletter of the Jefferson Full Step Nickel Club.

The club’s 99-lot sale, composed of both graded and unencapsulated Jefferson 5-cent coins, raised $2,056 total.

The issue also contains a recap of Jefferson PAK Full Step Nickel Club newsletters published from January to June 1984, an updated treasurer’s report and a request for donations to the club’s Young Numismatist fund-raising auction.

To submit articles, letters or feedback, email Portico editor Matt Michnovicz at matt_michnovicz@yahoo.com. Membership inquiries should be directed to club President Dave Andreas by mail at F.S.N.C., P.O. Box 571583, Salt Lake City, UT 84157, or by email to Dave@CDCrestoration.com. ¦

Community Comments

Headlines