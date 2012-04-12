Consignment sale report in latest Portico

Consignment sale results headline the most recent issue of The Portico, the official newsletter of the Jefferson Full Step Nickel Club.

The club’s 99-lot sale, composed of both graded and unencapsulated Jefferson 5-cent coins, raised $2,056 total.

The issue also contains a recap of Jefferson PAK Full Step Nickel Club newsletters published from January to June 1984, an updated treasurer’s report and a request for donations to the club’s Young Numismatist fund-raising auction.

To submit articles, letters or feedback, email Portico editor Matt Michnovicz at matt_michnovicz@yahoo.com. Membership inquiries should be directed to club President Dave Andreas by mail at F.S.N.C., P.O. Box 571583, Salt Lake City, UT 84157, or by email to Dave@CDCrestoration.com. ¦