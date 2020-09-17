Connecticut American Innovation dollar sales begin Sept. 29

Bags and rolls of circulation-quality 2020 Connecticut, American Innovation dollars go on sale Sept. 29 from the U.S. Mint.

Collectors interested in acquiring 2020-P and 2020-D Connecticut, American Innovation dollars in bulk can do so Sept. 29 when bags and rolls in specific quantities are offered by the U.S. Mint.

The bureau will offer the coins beginning at noon Eastern Time in numismatic products containing circulation quality production from both the Denver and Philadelphia Mints. Dollar coins are not sent for general circulation.

Collectors will be able to purchase the circulation-quality dollar coins from either facility in 25-coin rolls and 100-coin Mint-sewn canvas bags at premiums above face value.

The 25-coin bags are offered at $34.50 each and the 100-coin bags at $117.50 each. A $4.95 shipping charge is applied to each order. Because of COVID-19 safety concerns, the U.S. Mint’s order processing contractor, PSFweb in Plano, Texas, is accepting product orders only through the U.S. Mint’s website online at www.usmint.gov. No phone orders are accepted.

The reverse of the Connecticut, American Innovation dollar coin bears a design by U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion Program artist Richard Masters and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Renata Gordon.

Masters’ design highlights the Gerber Variable Scale. Heinz Joseph Gerber invented a scale that could flow with a curve, expand, contract, and turn a corner. Though calculators and computers have replaced it, Gerber’s scale was integral to the scientific advancements of the 20th century.

The American Innovation dollar series is the latest in a series of U.S. Mint programs featuring dollar coins. Others include the Presidential dollar series and the Native American program.

