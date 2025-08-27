Congressional gold medal would honor WWII Army, Navy nurses

When the Japanese Army captured the Philippines in 1942, 99 nurses became prisoners of war. They treated patients while in captivity, for three years.

Legislation introduced Aug. 6 in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize the contributions of Army and Navy nurses during World War II.

H.R. 4901 was introduced by Rep. Elise M. Stefanik, R-New York. The bill was referred to the chamber’s “Committee on Financial Services, and in addition to the Committee on House Administration, for a period to be subsequently determined by the Speaker, in each case for consideration of such provisions as fall within the jurisdiction of the committee.”

H.R. 4901 joins Senate legislation seeking the same congressional gold medal.

S. 2195 was introduced June 26 by Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wisconsin, and subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

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Stefanik’s bill recognizes those women in the nursing ranks of the U.S. Army and U.S. Navy.

“On Dec. 8, 1941, the United States declared war against the Empire of Japan, followed by declarations of war against Germany and Italy on Dec. 11, 1941. In 1935, there were fewer than 600 United States Army nurses and 1,700 United States Navy nurses on active duty. By the time World War II ended, more than 59,000 Army nurses and 14,000 Navy nurses had volunteered to serve.

“The Act of June 4, 1920 (41 Stat. 759; chapter 227), granted women in the Nurse Corps ‘relative rank.’ This gave them the right to wear the military insignia, but did not confer military status or privileges. This arrangement meant women serving throughout World War II received 50 percent of the pay as compared to their male counterparts, and none of the veteran benefits. Because they did not receive military status, they received no orientation or training before being deployed to hospitals near the front lines.”

In 1944, Congress passed a bill that granted Army and Navy nurses actual military rank and benefits, approved for the duration of the war plus 6 months. In 1947, Congress passed legislation establishing a permanent Army and Navy Nursing Corps and gave members permanent officer status with equal pay and the same benefits as those given to male officers. In 1948, all military branches were integrated and female doctors were finally admitted to the Army Medical Corps.

According to Stefanik’s bill, after presentation the gold medal would be given to the Smithsonian Institution, where it would be available for display as appropriate and made available for research.

The Smithsonian Institution would make the gold medal available for display elsewhere, particularly at appropriate locations associated with the Army and Navy Nurse Corps of World War II, including:

* The U.S. Army Medical Center of Excellence.

* The Women in Military Service for America Memorial.

* The U.S. Army Women’s Museum.

* The National Naval Medical Centers.

* The National World War II Museum; and any other location determined appropriate by the Smithsonian Institution.

The Treasury secretary is authorized to direct the United States Mint to offer for sale 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of congressional gold medals.

Complete texts of both bills is found on the Congress.gov website.

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