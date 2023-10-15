Congressional gold medal would honor Mercury 13 pilots

Jerrie Cobb, standing next to a Mercury capsule, a licensed pilot, was one of 13 women who participated in the non-NASA-sanctioned program known as the First Lady Astronaut Trainees (FLAT).

Legislation is being considered by Congress to award posthumously a congressional gold medal collectively to the Mercury 13 — skilled women pilots who attempted to break the gender barrier to become astronauts.

The Mercury 13 participated in the program, known as First Lady Astronaut Trainees (FLAT).

Dr. Randy Lovelace, a NASA scientist who had conducted the official Mercury program physicals, administered the tests at his private clinic without official NASA sanction.

The Mercury 13 were finalists from among more than 20 women who initially entered FLAT.

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While one of them, Geraldyn “Jerrie” Cobb, was sworn in as a consultant to NASA Administrator James Webb on the issue of women in space, political pressure and internal opposition led NASA officials to restrict its official astronaut training program to men.

H.R. 4682 was introduced in the House by Rep. Chrissy Houlahan, D-PA.

Should the legislation be passed and signed into law, the Treasury has the discretion to order the U.S. Mint to strike and offer for sale to the public 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze duplicates of the gold medal.

Currently, the U.S. Mint offers bronze duplicates of previously approved gold medals at $20 for the 1.5-inch version and $160 for the 3-inch version.

The bronze duplicates medals would be struck at the Philadelphia Mint.

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