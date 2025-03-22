Congressional gold medal sought for James Earl Jones

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Mar 22, 2025, 9 AM
Legislation is again introduced to award a congressional gold medal to actor James Earl Jones.

Image courtesy of Donn Pearlman.

Congressman Mike Lawler (R-New York) has reintroduced legislation to honor the late James Earl Jones with a congressional gold medal.

Introduced as H.R. 1933, the James Earl Jones Congressional Gold Medal Act recognizes Jones’s extraordinary contributions to American arts and culture and his service to the nation.

“James Earl Jones was a national treasure — an artist whose voice and presence have left his mark on American culture. He broke barriers, inspired generations, and served our country with honor. As a proud constituent of New York’s 17th District, it is only fitting that he posthumously receives one of our nation’s highest honors,” said Lawler.

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