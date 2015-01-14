Congressional gold medal presentation Feb. 3

The U.S. House of Representatives and U.S. Senate separately passed concurrent resolutions reserving Emancipation Hall in the Capitol Visitor Center for the Feb. 3 presentation of the congressional gold medal honoring the World War II exploits of the First Special Service Force.

The House passed a resolution Jan. 6, with the Senate following with passage of a concurrent resolution on Jan. 12.

Details of the ceremony have not yet been announced by the U.S. Mint or Speaker of the House John Boehner.

Authorized under Public Law 113-16, the medal honors "The First Special Service Force, a military unit composed of volunteers from the United States and Canada, ... activated in July 1942 at Fort Harrison near Helena, Montana." The force was engaged in numerous military missions through the war in Europe.

"After the Allied forces secured the Franco-Italian border, the United States Army ordered the disbandment of the Force on December 5, 1944, in Nice, France," according to the authorizing legislation.

Bronze duplicates of the gold medal may also be offered for sale, in 3-inch and 1.5-inch sizes, from the U.S. Mint.

