Congress presents Civil Air Patrol gold medal December 10

Congressional leaders are to present a congressional gold medal Dec. 10 honoring the Civil Air Patrol for its "extraordinary humanitarian, combat, and national services" during World War II.

House Speaker John Boehner, R-Ohio, Senate Majority Leader Harry Reid, D-Nev., Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, and House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., will take part in the 3 p.m. ceremony in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol.

During a 7 p.m. dinner at the Washington area's Hyatt Regency Crystal City hotel, a 3-inch bronze medal will be presented to each CAP World War II veteran, or one family member if the CAP member is deceased.

3-inch and 1.5-inch bronze replicas of the gold medal are to be offered for sale to the general public by the U.S. Mint. The obverse and reverse designs approved by Treasury Secretary Jack Lew or his designee won't be disclosed until the medal ceremony on Dec. 10.

The Civil Air Patrol congressional gold medal is authorized under Public Law 113–108, signed by President Obama on May 30, 2014.