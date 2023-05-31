Congress considers diplomatic coinage for 2025 program

Legislation seeking a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2025 to recognize the U.S. Foreign Service was introduced in the House.

Legislation introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives seeks a three-coin commemorative coin program for 2025 to recognize the United States Foreign Service and its contribution to United States diplomacy.

H.R. 3537 was introduced May 18 by Rep. Abigail Davis Spanberger before being referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

A similar bill, S. 789, was introduced in the Senate on March 14 by Sens. Chris Van Hollen, D-Md., and Dan Sullivan, R-Alaska, before referral to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

The bills seek a gold $5 coin with combined Proof and Uncirculated mintage and sales of no more than 50,000 coins; no more than 400,000 Proof and Uncirculated silver dollars; and no more than 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

The issue price of each gold coin, silver dollar and copper-nickel clad half dollar would include surcharges, respectively, of $35, $10 and $5. Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recouped all of its production and related costs, would be paid to the “Association for Diplomatic Studies and Training to support the collection, curation, and sharing of diplomatic history in the United States via oral history, books, social media, and other means.”

The Foreign Service as it is organized today was established through the Rogers Act of 1924, which in that year consolidated and reorganized the existing Diplomatic and Consular Services into a single entity, with the first group trained for the combined Foreign Service entering the field in 1925.

Since 1925, the Foreign Service has been the primary cadre of professionals charged with conducting U.S. diplomacy.

Operating under the U.S. Department of State, today the Foreign Service consists of more than 15,000 career professionals carrying out American foreign policy and aiding U.S. citizens in more than 250 posts abroad.

The mission of U.S. diplomats in the Foreign Service is to promote peace, support prosperity, and protect American citizens while advancing the interests of the U.S. abroad.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter