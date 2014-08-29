Congress considers bill for WWI coin and design contest

A prize of not less than $5,000 would be awarded for the winning design for commemorative silver dollars to mark the 2018 centennial of the end of World War I and America’s involvement in the conflict.

The contest and prize stipulation are included in S. 2714, introduced by Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Sen. Claire McCaskill, D-Mo., July 31.

The legislation, to be known as the World War I American Veterans Centennial Commemorative Coin Act, mandates designs would be judged by “an expert jury,” chaired by the Treasury secretary, three members from the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and three members from the Commission of Fine Arts. Members of the CFA and CCAC would select their participants for the jury.

The Treasury secretary will make the final design selection and also set the rate of compensation for the winner, “which shall be not less than $5,000,” according to the legislation.

The legislation mandates the Treasury secretary “may not accept a design for the competition unless a plaster model accompanies the design.” No other details about the design competition are stated in the legislation.

The legislation calls for a maximum of 350,000 silver dollars with designs emblematic of the centennial. The coins would be issued in Uncirculated and Proof quality and struck at only one United States Mint facility, from Jan. 1, 2018, through Dec. 31, 2018.

The price of the coins will include a surcharge of $10 per coin and surcharges would go to the World War I Centennial Commission.

The United States entered World War I April 6, 1917, by declaring war against Germany. More than 4 million men and women from the United States served in uniform during the war, according to the legislation.

The year 2018 will mark the centennial of the signing of the armistice with Germany ending battlefield hostilities.

The legislation was referred to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs committee.