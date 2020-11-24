US Coins

Congress approves Greg LeMond gold medal

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Nov 24, 2020, 3 PM
Greg LeMond is a three-time champion of the Tour De France cycling race.

Images courtesy of Cycling Today.

Legislation authorizing a congressional gold medal for American cyclist Greg LeMond is approved by both the House and Senate and awaits President Trump’s signature to become law. As of Nov. 24, the bill had not been signed.

The enabling legislation, H.R. 3589, originally introduced June 27, 2019, by Rep. Mike Thompson, D-California, was approved by voice vote in the House on Sept. 19, 2019. The Senate passed the legislation without amendment Nov. 16, 2020, by unanimous consent. H.R. 3589 authorizes the gold medal to recognize LeMond’s contributions to the nation as an athlete, activist, role model, and community leader. LeMond won the Tour De France three times as a professional cyclist and is an entrepreneur and anti-doping advocate.

