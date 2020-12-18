US Coins

Congress approves design centennial 2021 silver dollars

  • By Paul Gilkes , Coin World

  • Published: Dec 18, 2020, 12 PM
Coinage to be produced in 2021 would mark the 100th anniversary of the Mint’s transition of production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

Images courtesy of Heritage Auctions

Legislation seeking coinage to recognize the centennial anniversary in 2021 of the transition from the Morgan to the Peace dollar awaits President Trump’s signature.

H.R. 6192, the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, was introduced in the House March 11, 2020, by Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY. H.R. 6192 was received by the Senate Sept. 23 and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

The Senate passed the measure Dec. 17 by unanimous consent.

A mirror bill in the Senate, S. 4326, was introduced July 27, 2020, by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-WY.

The legislative initiative was championed by two longtime collectors, Thomas J. Uram, chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and Mike Moran, another member of the CCAC.

H.R. 6192 authorizes production of Morgan and Peace dollars in not less than .900 fine silver, with the balance of the alloy in copper.

Uram said that, in discussions with U.S. Mint officials, they indicated options would include issues struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Privy marks could be added to specific Morgan dollar issues to pay homage to the silver dollar output at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.

Uram said discussions included details for Proof and Uncirculated releases, with the possibility for special sets to include coins of different finishes from multiple Mints.

Connect with Coin World:  
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory  
Like us on Facebook  
Follow us on Twitter

MORE RELATED ARTICLES

US Coins

Jul 26, 2019, 9 AM

Week’s Most Read: 2021 Centennial commemorative silver dollars

US Coins

Apr 3, 2020, 9 AM

Week's Most Read: A new path to 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars

US Coins

Sep 25, 2020, 9 AM

House approves 2021 Morgan and Peace dollars

Community Comments

Headlines