Congress approves design centennial 2021 silver dollars

Coinage to be produced in 2021 would mark the 100th anniversary of the Mint’s transition of production from the Morgan dollar to the Peace dollar.

Legislation seeking coinage to recognize the centennial anniversary in 2021 of the transition from the Morgan to the Peace dollar awaits President Trump’s signature.

H.R. 6192, the 1921 Silver Dollar Coin Anniversary Act, was introduced in the House March 11, 2020, by Rep. Andy Barr, R-KY. H.R. 6192 was received by the Senate Sept. 23 and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

The Senate passed the measure Dec. 17 by unanimous consent.

A mirror bill in the Senate, S. 4326, was introduced July 27, 2020, by Sen. Mike Enzi, R-WY.

The legislative initiative was championed by two longtime collectors, Thomas J. Uram, chairman of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, and Mike Moran, another member of the CCAC.

H.R. 6192 authorizes production of Morgan and Peace dollars in not less than .900 fine silver, with the balance of the alloy in copper.

Uram said that, in discussions with U.S. Mint officials, they indicated options would include issues struck at the Denver, Philadelphia and San Francisco Mints.

Privy marks could be added to specific Morgan dollar issues to pay homage to the silver dollar output at the former Carson City Mint in Nevada and New Orleans Mint in Louisiana.

Uram said discussions included details for Proof and Uncirculated releases, with the possibility for special sets to include coins of different finishes from multiple Mints.

