The American Legion was founded in France in 1919. Legislation has been passed by Congress for a three-coin program in 2019 to mark the organization's centennial.

Legislation was passed Sept. 25 in the U.S. House of Representatives for commemorative coin programs marking the centennial anniversary of the American Legion and to recognize the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

If it receives final passage and the president’s signature, the three-coin American Legion coin program would be the second for 2019, joining the four-coin Apollo 11 50th Anniversary Coin Program, which has already been approved.

While originally introduced for 2019, an amendment attached to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame legislation before passage would move the prospective coins’ issue year to 2020.

The American Legion 100th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Act, H.R. 2519, as introduced May 18, 2017, by Rep. Timothy J. Walz, D-Minn., calls for the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of not more than 50,000 gold $5 half eagles, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

H.R. 2519 was received in the Senate on Sept. 26.

A Senate version of the American Legion coin bill, S. 1182 was also introduced May 18, 2017, by Sen. Todd C. Young, R-Ind. The Senate version was passed Aug. 3.

Naismith Memorial basketball coins

H.R. 1235, the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame Commemorative Coin Act, also passed the House Sept. 25. The bill, originally introduced in the House Feb. 27 by Rep. Richard E. Neal, D-Mass., was forwarded to the Senate where it was referred to the Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs.

H.R. 1235 also seeks production and release, combined in Proof and Uncirculated versions, of not more than 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars, and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars for 2020 recognition and celebration of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame.

A Senate version of the Hall of Fame coin bill, S. 1503, was introduced June 29, 2017, by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., and referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.