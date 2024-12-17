Congress acts on pending coin and medal measures

Legislation was sent Dec. 5 to President Biden for his signature authorizing 2026 commemorative coins recognizing the United States’ participation as one of three host countries for the men’s FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Congressional gold medal legislation honoring Shirley Chisholm has been passed and is pending executive branch approval.

Before President-elect Donald J. Trump is inaugurated in January as the nation’s 47th chief executive, the current Congress is taking care of some unfinished legislative business, including seeking passage of bills for congressional gold medals and U.S. commemorative coins.

Shirley Chisholm gold medal

One of two separate bills introduced seeking a congressional gold medal to recognize the late congresswoman Shirley Chisholm passed both chambers of Congress, to be forwarded to President Biden for his signature.

H.R. 1088 seeking the medal was initially introduced in the House on Feb. 2, 2023, by Rep. Barbara Lee, D-California.

On May 2, 2023, Sen. Laphonza R. Butler, R-California, introduced S. 4243 seeking the medal for posthumous award to Chisholm, the first African American woman elected to Congress in 1968.

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The Senate passed Lee’s version on Dec. 3, with the House following suit on Dec. 4.

FIFA commemoratives

Two separate companion bills received congressional consideration seeking 2026 commemorative coins recognizing the United States’ participation as one of three host countries for the men’s FIFA World Cup soccer tournament.

Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana, introduced S. 4141 in the Senate on April 17, 2024. The legislation is a companion bill to H.R. 7438, introduced in the House Feb. 23, 2024, by Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Illinois.

The United States shares hosting duties for the soccer tournament with Canada and Mexico.

Both bills would require the U.S. Mint to produce, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 100,000 .900 fine gold $5 coins, up to 500,000 .999 fine silver dollars and up to 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

S. 4141 passed in the House on Sept. 17, 2024. The Senate passed the legislation on Dec. 2, 2024; it was presented on Dec. 5 to President Biden for his signature.

Clemente commems

Two separate bills were introduced seeking 2027 commemorative coins recognizing the life and legacy of professional major league baseball player and humanitarian Roberto Clemente.

Clemente died Dec. 31, 1972, at age 38 in a plane crash during emergency relief efforts to Managua, Nicaragua, from Puerto Rico following a devastating earthquake eight days earlier that killed 5,000 people in Nicaragua.

H.R. 6751 was introduced by Rep. Adriano Espaillat, D-New York, on Dec. 13, 2023, and referred to the House Committee on Financial Services.

Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-New York, introduced S. 5408 on Dec. 2, 2024, seeking Clemente commemorative coins for 2027. The bill was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

Both bills seek the production and sale by the United States Mint, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, of up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Daniel Penny medal

Legislation introduced Dec. 9 seeks a congressional gold medal to recognize decorated U.S. Marine Corps veteran Daniel Penny for protecting travelers on a New York subway train May 1, 2023.

H.R. 10330 was introduced by Rep. Elijah Crane, R-Arizona. Crane is a Navy SEAL veteran.

Penny was acquitted Dec. 9 on charges associated with the chokehold death of a mentally ill homeless man, Jordan Neely, who became belligerent with passengers on the subway.

According to Crane’s bill, Perry “stepped in to protect women and children from an individual who was threatening to kill innocent bystanders, and he is a hero.”

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