U.S. set sparks frenzy: Week's Most Read
- Published: Apr 7, 2017, 6 AM
It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.
Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.
Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:
5. Gold and silver prices are the highest they’ve been so far in 2017: Gold and silver prices have been on the rise since a low point was hit toward the middle of March. What is behind the sudden rebound?
4. Peculiarly postmarked mail to English museum has shocking contents: A £1 bank note issued by the private Padstow Bank in 1817 is returned to hometown’s museum 33 years after theft.
3. German art police target Munich show in early March: The cultural property battle in Germany ratcheted up a notch March 4 when government agents visited the Numismata show in Munich and detained five people
2. The results are in: What did the Dexter 1804 dollar sell for?: The Dexter 1804 silver dollar realized $3,290,000 in the Pogue V auction on the evening of March 31.
1. Mint ends sales of 2017 Congratulations set April 4 after two minutes: The U.S. Mint April 4 ended sales of the 2017 Congratulations set within 120 seconds of its becoming available, leaving many unsuccessful attempted buyers.
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