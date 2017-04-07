U.S. set sparks frenzy: Week's Most Read

The Congratulations set sold out in two minutes on Tuesday afternoon. So naturally, it leads this week's most read posts.

It’s time to catch up on the week that was in numismatic insights and news.

Coin World is looking back at its five most-read stories of the week.

Click the links to read the stories. Here they are, in reverse order:

5. Gold and silver prices are the highest they’ve been so far in 2017: Gold and silver prices have been on the rise since a low point was hit toward the middle of March. What is behind the sudden rebound?

4. Peculiarly postmarked mail to English museum has shocking contents: A £1 bank note issued by the private Padstow Bank in 1817 is returned to hometown’s museum 33 years after theft.

3. German art police target Munich show in early March: The cultural property battle in Germany ratcheted up a notch March 4 when government agents visited the Numismata show in Munich and detained five people

2. The results are in: What did the Dexter 1804 dollar sell for?: The Dexter 1804 silver dollar realized $3,290,000 in the Pogue V auction on the evening of March 31.

1. Mint ends sales of 2017 Congratulations set April 4 after two minutes: The U.S. Mint April 4 ended sales of the 2017 Congratulations set within 120 seconds of its becoming available, leaving many unsuccessful attempted buyers.

