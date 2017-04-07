U.S. set sparks frenzy: Week's Most Read
5. Gold and silver prices are the highest they’ve been so far in 2017: Gold and silver prices have been on the rise since a low point was hit toward the middle of March. What is behind the sudden rebound?
4. Peculiarly postmarked mail to English museum has shocking contents: A £1 bank note issued by the private Padstow Bank in 1817 is returned to hometown’s museum 33 years after theft.
3. German art police target Munich show in early March: The cultural property battle in Germany ratcheted up a notch March 4 when government agents visited the Numismata show in Munich and detained five people
2. The results are in: What did the Dexter 1804 dollar sell for?: The Dexter 1804 silver dollar realized $3,290,000 in the Pogue V auction on the evening of March 31.
1. Mint ends sales of 2017 Congratulations set April 4 after two minutes: The U.S. Mint April 4 ended sales of the 2017 Congratulations set within 120 seconds of its becoming available, leaving many unsuccessful attempted buyers.
