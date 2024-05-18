CONECA offering free examination of error coins

CONECA members will provide analysis of error coins at upcoming events.

Image courtesy of CONECA

CONECA, the international error coin and variety club, will be offering free examinations of error and variety coins to collectors at educational tables at coin shows across the United States throughout this year and into 2026.

The club, whose name stands for “Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America,” has actively been educating collectors about Mint error and variety coins for the last five decades.

At their coin show tables, members of the CONECA board and other error / variety enthusiasts will offer free examination to collectors who bring coins from their collection to the show with questions.

CONECA will not be buying or selling coins at the information tables. The club requests that collectors have an idea of what they are asking about on the coins they bring to the shows, to allow for as many collectors as possible to have a chance to have their coins examined.

The show schedule is as follows:
* Pennsylvania Association of Numismatists (PAN) show, Oct. 16 through 18, Monroeville, Pennsylvania.
* Willamette Coin Club show, Nov. 15 and 16, Portland, Oregon (first time).
* Winter FUN show, Jan. 8 through 11, 2026, Orlando, Florida.

CONECA board members are occasionally available to offer educational programs about error and variety coins, both virtually and in person, to local coin clubs nationwide. Please address inquiries if interested to minterrors@gmail.com.

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