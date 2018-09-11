A 1949 Roosevelt dime graded MS-68 full bands — the sole finest example certified by PCGS — sold for $13,200 during Aug. 15 ANA auction.

The 1949 Roosevelt dime is a common coin, so why did someone pay $13,200 for one offered in a recent auction?

The 1949 Roosevelt dime is a common issue with a mintage of nearly 31 million and many of them have survived in Mint State condition.

The featured coin, graded MS-68 full bands by Professional Coin Grading Service, is the sole finest at PCGS and sold for $13,200 at Stack’s Bowers Galleries’ Aug. 15 Rarities Night auction.

The color is extraordinary, described by Stack’s Bowers as follows: “The obverse is painted in rich bands of colorful iridescence that intensify at the right border, showing a blend of teal, violet, and magenta hues. The reverse remains virtually brilliant, save for a slight dusting of olive patina visible under scrutiny. Perfectly executed and essentially untouched, the present piece simply cannot be improved upon.”

PCGS added the full bands designation for Roosevelt dimes in 2003, requiring both the upper and lower pair of bands on the reverse torch be distinct and show full separation. The line dividing the bands must be complete and unbroken and collectors pay a premium for these well-struck dimes.

