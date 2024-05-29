Commission of Fine Arts welcomes two appointments

Bruce Redman Becker (background) and William J. Lenihan (foreground) are architects newly appointed to four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts.

President Biden on May 13 made two new appointments to serve four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts, one of two advisory panels that review proposed designs for United States coins and medals.

Biden-appointed architects Bruce Redman Becker and William J. Lenihan replace 2019 appointees James McCrery and Duncan Stroik selected by then-President Trump.

Stroik, usually credited as Duncan G. Stroik, is an American architect, a professor of architecture at the University of Notre Dame School of Architecture, and founding editor of the Sacred Architecture Journal.

McCrery is the founding principal of McCrery Architects, PLLC, in Washington, D.C.

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Becker is president of Becker + Becker, an integrated sustainable architecture and development firm in Westport, Connecticut. Becker designs and builds projects that have a social and environmental value.

A fellow of the American Institute of Architects, Becker is a LEED Accredited Professional, and a Certified Passive House Designer. He also wrote a chapter in the AIA Handbook of Professional Practice, “Architect as Developer.”

Becker is former chairman of the Harlem School of the Arts. Inc. He received a Bachelor of Arts from Amherst College in American Studies and Fine Arts, and a master’s degree in business administration and another in architecture, both from Yale University.

Lenihan, AIA, NCARB, is a principal and partner of Tevebaugh Architecture based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, and Wilmington, Delaware. The firm’s areas of practice include civic, cultural, academic, health care, corporate, and industrial project types. His extensive experience in architecture, planning, and design includes prominent institutional, cultural, and historic preservation projects.

Lenihan holds Bachelor of Architecture and Master of Architecture degrees from Norwich University and holds professional registrations in more than 10 states.

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