Commission of Fine Arts to review coin and medal designs

The Commission of Fine Arts is scheduled to review in public session March 20 proposed designs for a 2014 congressional gold medal and coins to be released in 2015 and 2016.

The agenda comprises a review of 18 obverse and 21 reverse designs for a congressional gold medal honoring the First Special Service Force, a joint volunteer military unit with soldiers from the United States and Canada that served during World War II. The authorizing legislation also provides for the sale of bronze duplicate medals to the public, at the discretion of the Treasury secretary.

The commission is also scheduled to review designs for the 2015 United States Marshals Service 225th Anniversary Commemorative Coin Program — gold $5 half eagle, five obverse and 11 reverse designs; silver dollar, five obverse and 11 reverse designs; and copper-nickel clad half dollar, six obverse and nine reverse designs.

Proposed Presidential dollar obverse designs are to be reviewed for 2015 for Harry S. Truman (five designs), Dwight D. Eisenhower (four designs), John F. Kennedy (five designs) and Lyndon B. Johnson (six designs); and for 2016, Richard M. Nixon (four designs) and Gerald R. Ford (four designs).

Proposed reverse designs for Native American dollar coins for 2015 (20 proposed designs) and 2016 (18 proposed designs) will also be considered.

The March 20 meeting will be held in Suite 312 of the National Building Museum at 401 F Street NW, between 4th & 5th Streets NW, in Washington, D.C. For more information, visit the CFA website at www.cfa.gov, telephone 202-504-2200, or email cfastaff@cfa.gov.