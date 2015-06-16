Commission of Fine Arts to review coin and medal designs June 18
- Published: Jun 16, 2015, 7 AM
The U.S. Mint released agenda items for the Commission of Fine Arts' June 18 meeting, to be held at Suite 312, 401 F Street N.W., Washington, DC 20001-2728. (The same topics are on the agenda for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee two-day meeting June 16 and 17):
??Congressional gold medal honoring the Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March: designs for a gold medal with bronze duplicates.
??Congressional gold medal honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment—Borinqueneers: designs for a gold medal with bronze duplicates.
??2016 Presidential dollar coin program—First Spouses: designs for the Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coin and bronze medal.
??2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary commemorative coin program: designs for gold $5 coin, silver dollar, and copper-nickel clad half-dollar coins.
