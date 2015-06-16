Commission of Fine Arts to review coin and medal designs June 18

The U.S. Mint released agenda items for the Commission of Fine Arts' June 18 meeting, to be held at Suite 312, 401 F Street N.W., Washington, DC 20001-2728. (The same topics are on the agenda for the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee two-day meeting June 16 and 17):

??Congressional gold medal honoring the Foot Soldiers of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery Voting Rights March: designs for a gold medal with bronze duplicates.

??Congressional gold medal honoring the 65th Infantry Regiment—Borinqueneers: designs for a gold medal with bronze duplicates.

??2016 Presidential dollar coin program—First Spouses: designs for the Nancy Reagan First Spouse gold $10 coin and bronze medal.

??2016 National Park Service 100th Anniversary commemorative coin program: designs for gold $5 coin, silver dollar, and copper-nickel clad half-dollar coins.

More from CoinWorld.com:

United States Mint releases image mock-ups for 2016 gold dime, quarter dollar, half dollar

Nancy Reagan First Spouse coin designs being reviewed by CCAC

Auto mechanic’s valuable error Chinese note draws attention years after discovery

Donald G. Partrick Collection auctions by Heritage placed on hold

2015 Special Silver Set 'Currently Unavailable' from United States Mint

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!