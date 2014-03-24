US Coins
Commission of Fine Arts moves toward new design selection process
- Published: Mar 24, 2014, 7 AM
Members of the Commission of Fine Arts believe a more formal portrait of John F. Kennedy, above left, proposed for his 2015 Presidential dollar could be improved. The Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee previously endorsed a design, above right, capturing the president in a more pensive moment.
The Commission of Fine Arts is moving toward a process that should make its recommendations more like those of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.
Meeting in Washington March 20, the CFA — the federal government’s oldest coin review panel — invoked the new process as it informally reviewed designs for 11 coins and one medal.
Only three members of the seven commission members were present for the session, making all of the recommendations subject to approval by the commission at its April 17 meeting.
A commission official said after the meeting that the full commission is unlikely to change any of the coin recommendations.
