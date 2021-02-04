Commission of Fine Arts gets four new members

Four new members are named to four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts.

In 11th hour action Jan. 19, the day before leaving office, President Donald Trump appointed four new members to four-year terms on the Commission of Fine Arts.

Like the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, the CFA reviews and recommends proposed designs for U.S. coins and medals. The four new CFA members are Rodney Mims Cook Jr., Chas Fagan, Perry Guillot and Steven Spandle.

According to their résumés, Cook is founder and president of the National Monuments Foundation, an organization focused on development of civic and historic restoration projects. He is currently advising the Adams Family Memorial Commission on site selection and design for a memorial library in Washington, D.C., dedicated to Presidents John and John Quincy Adams.

Fagan is a sculptor and painter whose works include statues of President Reagan in the Rotunda of the U.S. Capitol and the U.S. Embassy in Berlin; and the official White House portrait of first lady Barbara Bush.

Fagan is recognized for his work at the Washington National Cathedral, for which he has sculpted figures of Rosa Parks, Elie Wiesel, John Donne, and others.

Guillot is founder of Perry Guillot Inc. Landscape Architecture, based in Southampton, New York. Projects include recently completed renovations of the Rose Garden and the Children’s Garden at the White House.

Spandle is the founding principal of Steven W. Spandle, Architect, a design firm in the New York area. Spandle designed the tennis pavilion on the White House grounds, completed in 2020.

See more at www.cfa.gov.

