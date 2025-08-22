Commemorative programs sought for future games in the U.S.

Commemorative coins are being sought to mark the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

Separate pieces of legislation introduced in both chambers of Congress seek four-coin commemorative coin programs recognizing the 2028 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Los Angeles, California, and the 2034 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Salt Lake City, Utah.

H.R. 4382 was introduced in the House by Rep. Brad Sherman, D-California, and S. 2265 in the Senate by Sen. Alex Padilla, D-California.

For the 2028 Games, both bills call for the production and release, in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined, of up to 100,000 $5 gold coins of not less than 90% gold, 500,000 1.5-inch silver dollars of not less than 90% silver, 300,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars, and in a Proof finish up to 100,000 3-inch 5-ounce .999 fine silver dollars.

The bills allow the Treasury secretary to raise the mintage limits should the authorized mintages sought not meet public demand.

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Surcharges would be collected of $35 for each gold coin, $10 for each of the 500,000 silver dollars, $5 per clad half dollar and $50 for each Proof 5-ounce .999 fine silver dollar.

Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint recoups all of its production and associated costs would be paid to the United States Olympic and Paralympic Properties to help financially support the 2028 games and for the promoting of youth sports in the United States.

The two bills seek the same complement of gold, silver and copper nickel clad coins for the proposed 2034 commemorative coin program, with the same surcharges as for the 2028 coin program and the same recipient of the net surcharges.

After introduction, H.R. 4382 was referred to the House Committee on Financial Services, and S. 2265 was referred to the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs for further consideration.

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