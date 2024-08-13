Commemorative sales for 2024 remain sluggish

The slowest seller as of July 28 among the 2024 Greatest Generation commemorative coin program products was the individual Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coin, with 1,109 coins sold.

The best-seller among product options in the 2024 Harriet Tubman commemorative coin program, as of July 28, is the individual Proof 2024-P silver dollar, with 19,099 coins sold.

With more than half of 2024 gone, sales continue at a snail’s pace for the United States Mint’s two 2024 three-coin commemorative coin programs.

Sales launched at noon Eastern Time Jan. 4 for the Harriet Tubman coin program marking her birth bicentennial. The Greatest Generation coin program, honoring the service and sacrifice of American soldiers and civilians during World War II opened on Feb. 29.

Each program offers, in Proof and Uncirculated finishes combined, a maximum of 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars, and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Each program offers the coins as single-coin numismatic products as well as in three-coin Proof sets, with a maximum of 6,000 of those sets for each program.

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The latest sales report released by the U.S. Mint is dated July 28.

For the Harriet Tubman program, each option with its latest retail price is followed by the number listed as sold in the July 28 report:

➤ Single Proof 2024-W gold $5 coin, $821; 1,436 coins sold.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coin, $811; 1,156 coins sold.

➤ Single 2024-P Harriet Tubman Proof silver dollar, $87; 19,099 coins sold.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-P Harriet Tubman silver dollar, $82; 6,592 coins sold.

➤ Single 2024-S Harriet Tubman Proof copper-nickel clad half dollar, $54; 11,231 coins sold.

➤ Single 2024-D Harriet Tubman Uncirculated copper-nickel clad half dollar, $52; 5,776 coins sold.

➤ Three-coin 2024 Harriet Tubman Proof set, $934.25; 3,958 sets sold.

Greatest Generation commemorative coin program sales through July 28 reflect:

➤ Single Proof 2024-W Greatest Generation gold $5 coin, $821; 1,425 coins sold.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-W Greatest Generation $5 gold coin, $811; 1,109 coins sold.

➤ Single Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar, $87; 28,686 coin sold.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar, $82; 9,729 coins sold.

➤ Single Proof 2024-S Greatest Generation copper-nickel clad half dollar, $54; 16,965 coin sold.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-D Greatest Generation clad half dollar, $52; 7,252 coins sold.

➤ Three-coin 2024 Greatest Generation Proof set, $934.25; 4,172 sets sold.

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