Commemorative programs of 2024 show faltering sales

The Proof 2024-P Greatest Generation silver dollar has the highest sales among 2024 commemorative coins, with 27,107 coins sold as of June 23.

While both of 2024’s three-coin commemorative programs are experiencing rather slow sales, sales for the Greatest Generation program are ahead of sales for the Harriet Tubman commemoration.

The U.S. Mint kicked off sales for the Harriet Tubman program on Jan. 4, and the Greatest Generation coins became available Feb. 29.

The latest sales reports for both programs were issued by the bureau dated June 23.

Each coin program calls for a maximum combined production and release in Proof and Uncirculated versions of up to 50,000 $5 gold coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

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Each program offers a limited-edition three-coin Proof set, each with a maximum release of 5,000 sets.

The pricing for the gold coins is subject to weekly movement in response to market changes and in accord with a pricing matrix the Mint uses to determine prices for coins containing precious metals. (The Mint’s grid for 2024 is found online at https://catalog.usmint.gov/on/demandware.static/-/Sites-USM- library/default/dwa1c07e02/images/PDFs/2024-Pricing-Grid.pdf.)

We record here results from the June 23 sales report, identifying each product, followed by its pricing, followed by the number sold.

Harriet Tubman

The Harriet Tubman program is authorized under provisions of the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 117-163 (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-117publ163/pdf/PLAW-117publ163.pdf)

➤ Single Proof 2024-W gold $5 coin, $796.50: 1,399 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coin, $786.50: 1,104 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-P silver dollar, $87: 18,257 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-P silver dollar, $82: 6,405 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, $54: 10,834 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, $52: 5,659 coins.

➤ Three-coin Proof set, $909.75: 3,852 sets.

Greatest Generation

The Greatest Generation program is authorized under provisions of the Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act, Public Law 117-162 (https://www.govinfo.gov/content/pkg/PLAW-117publ162/pdf/PLAW-117publ162.pdf)

➤ Single Proof 2024-W gold $5 coin, $796.50: 1,378 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-W gold $5 coin, $786.50: 1,090 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-P silver dollar, $87: 27,107 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-P silver dollar, $82: 9,463 coins.

➤ Single Proof 2024-S copper-nickel clad half dollar, $54: 16,306 coins.

➤ Single Uncirculated 2024-D copper-nickel clad half dollar, $52: 7,101 coins

➤ Three-coin Proof set, $909.75: 4,030 sets.

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