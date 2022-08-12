Commemorative coins in 2024 to honor national memorial
- Published: Aug 12, 2022, 3 PM
One of two commemorative coin bills signed into law Aug. 3 by President Biden authorizes 2024 coins “in commemoration of the National World War II Memorial in Washington, D.C.”
The Greatest Generation Commemorative Coin Act originated as H.R. 1057 when introduced Feb. 15, 2021, by Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Ohio.
The law authorizes the Treasury secretary to direct the U.S. Mint to strike, in Proof and Uncirculated versions combined, up to 50,000 gold $5 coins, 400,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.
The purchase price of each gold coin will include a $35 surcharge, each silver dollar a $10 surcharge, and each copper-nickel clad half dollar, $5.
Net surcharges, after the U.S. Mint has recovered all of its production and associated costs will be paid to the Friends of the National World War II Memorial to support the National Park Service in maintaining and repairing the National World War II Memorial, and for educational and commemorative programs.
In 1993, legislation was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Clinton authorizing the now existing National World War II Memorial, which was dedicated in 2004. The American Battle Monuments Commission, an independent federal agency created by law in 1923, was responsible for designing and constructing the memorial.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Aug 12, 2022, 12 PM
Reverse Proof American Eagle palladium coin on sale Sept. 8
-
US Coins Aug 12, 2022, 12 PM
Newest American Innovation dollar sales start Aug. 30
-
US Coins Aug 11, 2022, 6 PM
Second ‘Bad Metal’ book will be ready for fall release
-
World Coins Aug 11, 2022, 4 PM
Kanga and Roo on eighth of nine-issue UK Pooh 50-penny coin series