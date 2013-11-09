Commem sales to end Dec. 16

Images courtesy of the U.S. Mint.

Sales of the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollar and 5-Star Generals commemorative coins will end Dec. 16.

The U.S. Mint sold a combined total of 37,463 of the Uncirculated 2013-W Girl Scouts of the USA silver dollar, as a single coin and included in a Young Collectors set. In total, 86,354 Proof coins were sold.

Sales by the United States Mint for the 2013 Girl Scouts of the USA Centennial silver dollars and three-coin 2013 5-Star Generals Commemorative Coin Program are scheduled to end at 5 p.m. Eastern Time Dec. 16.

The two programs feature Proof and Uncirculated versions of the 2013 Girl Scout silver dollars, and Proof and Uncirculated 2013 5-Star Generals gold $5 half eagles, silver dollars and copper nickel clad half dollars.

Sales for the individual Girl Scout silver dollars began Feb. 28; they began March 21 for the individual 5-Star Generals coins.

Sales for the Girl Scout Young Collectors set, limited to 50,000 sets, began July 19.

Sales of the 5-Star Generals Profile Collection, also limited to 50,000, began Aug. 5.

Sales of the three-coin 5-Star Generals Proof set, limited to 10,000 sets, began March 21. The Proof set is sold out.

Introductory prices were charged during the pre-issue sales periods, which concluded on March 29 for the Girl Scout silver dollars and April 19 for the 5-Star Generals coin program. Since the introductory periods, regular issue prices have been in effect.

For availability and current pricing, visit www.usmint.gov.

The Girl Scout program calls for a maximum combined release in Proof and Uncirculated of 400,000 silver dollars.

The silver dollar depicts three Girl Scouts on the obverse, and the reverse depicts the organization’s trefoil emblem.

The 5-Star Generals program calls for a maximum combined release in Proof and Uncirculated of 100,000 gold $5 coins, 500,000 silver dollars and 750,000 copper-nickel clad half dollars.

The gold 5-Star Generals coin features an obverse portrait of Douglas MacArthur, while the silver dollar features George C. Marshall and Dwight D. Eisenhower. On the half dollar, Henry H. “Hap” Arnold and Omar N. Bradley are depicted.

As of Oct. 27, the U.S. Mint reported the following sales, by ordering option:

? Single Proof 2013-W Girl Scout dollar, 82,689.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-W Girl Scout dollar, 30,592.

? Young Collectors Set (containing Uncirculated 2013-W Girl Scout dollar), 4,497.

? Single Proof 2013-W 5-Star Generals gold $5 coin, 5,108.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-W 5-Star Generals gold $5 coin, 4,612.

? Single Proof 2013-P 5-Star Generals silver dollar, 55,261.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-W 5-Star Generals silver dollar, 22,385.

? Single Proof 2013-S 5-Star Generals copper-nickel clad half dollar, 34,525.

? Single Uncirculated 2013-D 5-Star Generals copper-nickel clad half dollar, 22,562.

? Three-coin 5-Star Generals Proof set, 9,994 (maximum 10,000, reported sold out).

? 5-Star Generals Profile Collection (product limit 50,000; contains the Uncirculated silver dollar and half dollar, accompanied by a bronze replica of the 1962 General MacArthur congressional gold medal), 7,186. ¦