After the Congratulations set’s quick sellout last week, the United States Mint is under fire for how the release was executed.

It’s a wrap!

The latest Coin World Weekly issue, dated April 24, 2017, has been sent to the presses, and we have a quick preview of some of the Coin World Weekly exclusives found in our latest digital edition.

The Mint bungles another product launch

The 2017 Congratulations set sold out in about two minutes on April 4, but most hobbyists don’t consider that a good thing.

As managing editor William T. Gibbs writes in his Editorial this week, Mint officials made a bad decision in not imposing any household limits on purchases.

“For those of you who have been subscribers for years, this week’s Editorial is going to sound a lot like some past ones,” he writes. “Blame the Mint for that.”

The more you look, the more you discover

The VAM-1B variety of 1927-S Peace dollar was first reported in 2004, with collectors noting a lot of die file lines, John Roberts reports in his About VAMs column.

The more time Roberts spent looking at the variety, however, the more things he found wrong, and wonderful, on the coin.

“The variety has been largely unheralded since its discovery and doesn’t command a premium over other examples of the date,” Roberts writes. “Perhaps my newfound appreciation for it will entice others to also take a closer look.”

How fancy do you want to get?

In his Collecting Paper column, Wendell Wolka introduces collectors to something fancy — radars, ladders, flippers, and repeaters.

Those fun nicknames are borne by notes with fancy serial numbers, like A12345678A or B00000001B.

“This is an area where you can make up the ‘rules’ as you go and reincarnate the idea of going through your father’s pocket change for coins when you were a kid,” he writes. “Now go out there and find something neat.”

They’re not usually found in trunks of ancient trees

When people learn that John Kraljevich Jr. specializes in coins of 18th century America, he is often asked, “Where do you even find stuff like that?”

“There are really three places to acquire Colonial coins: auctions, dealers, and other collectors,” he writes, and all have their advantages.

However, though it is easier to sit home and purchase coins online, nothing substitutes for the eureka moments that happen regularly at coin shows and club meetings, he advises.

