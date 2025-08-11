Comic program off to flying start with Superman coin and medals release

Collectors turned out by the thousands July 24 to be the first to place orders online with the United States Mint for the Superman 1-ounce and 2.5 ounce .999 fine silver medals and half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin.

None of the mintage for the 1-ounce and limited-edition 2.5-ounce silver medal and gold coin was reserved for the Mint’s Authorized Bulk Purchase Program dealers (a reserve intended to keep dealers from buying quantities en masse when sales open). None of the medals and coins for the remainder of the three-year program are to be reserved for the ABPP program, Mint officials state.

The July 24 sales numbers reflect orders placed on the release date as well as the 9,782 advance orders placed — across the program — through the subscription option.

Superman is the first of nine DC Comics superheroes to be represented in a three-year Comic Coin and Medals collaboration from 2025 through 2027 between the United States Mint and DC Comics, a subsidiary of Warner Brothers Discovery.

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Batman and Wonder Woman will be immortalized later in 2025. Which DC Comics characters will be represented in calendar years 2026 and 2027 are not yet disclosed by U.S. Mint officials.

The 1-ounce and 2.5-ounce .999 fine silver medals are struck at the Philadelphia Mint with a Matte Finish and plain edge, but without the production facility’s P Mint mark. The Proof 2025-W $50 gold coin is struck at the West Point Mint with a W Mint mark and reeded edge.

The Superman 1-ounce silver medal has no mintage limit, but an initial order limit of five medals was in place during the first 24 hours of sales, after which the restriction would be lifted. The opening price of $135 each is subject to change weekly, depending on the volatility of the spot price of silver. Through midnight Eastern Time July 24, the Mint recorded sales of 30,272 of the 1-ounce silver medal.

The 40.6-millimeter planchet for the 1-ounce medal is the same as those used to produce the American Eagle 1-ounce silver dollar with its multiple finish options.

The Superman 2.5-ounce silver medal is struck on the same 50.8-millimeter planchet as was used to produce the limited-edition medals recognizing each branch of the U.S. military.

The Superman 2.5-ounce silver medal is restricted to a release of 25,000 medals. Its initial issue price was $275 each, and a household-order limit of 25 medals was in place at the start of sales.

During the first day of sales, including pre-placed subscription orders, 8,207 of the 2.5-ounce silver medals were recorded sold.

The Proof Superman half-ounce .9999 fine gold $50 coin has a maximum release of 10,000 coins. A starting household-order limit of one coin was in place, with an initial issue price of $2,710 each. Its issue price from the Mint is subject to change weekly with gold market volatility. The gold coin’s edge is reeded. The planchets are 27 millimeters in diameter.

Gold coin first-day sales reached 5,508 pieces.

Designs

The Superman obverse designs were created and sculpted by U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Joseph F. Menna. The reverse design was designed and sculpted by U.S. Mint Medallic Artist Joseph V. Noorigian.

The obverse illustrates, according to the Mint’s design narrative (which flags Superman and Clark Kent as trademarked terms, “Superman flying over his family farm. The sun not only nurtures the farmland where a young Clark Kent was raised by his adoptive parents, it is also the primary source that fuels his incredible powers. Even so, it is the love, values, and inner strength instilled in him by Martha and Jonathan — Ma and Pa Kent — that ultimately made him a super hero. Inscriptions are LIBERTY, IN GOD WE TRUST, and 2025.”

The reverse “explores the duality of identity inherent in the story of Superman and the concept of ‘the hero within.’ Clark Kent is shown as a young adult, deep in thought as he watches a plane fly overhead. Although still young, Clark is mature enough to be aware of his capabilities and to contemplate what is possible. His father, Pa Kent, looks on in the distance and knows it is only a matter of time before Clark leaves home to fulfill his destiny. Inscriptions are UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, E PLURIBUS UNUM, $50, 1/2 OZ., and .9999 FINE GOLD.

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