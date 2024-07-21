Comic book characters may appear on Mint schedule

The U.S. Mint will kick off a three-year coin and medal program in 2025 featuring characters from DC Comics.

The U.S. Mint is collaborating with DC Comics for a three-year coin and medal program starting in 2025 that will illustrate popular comic book characters, with Wonder Woman, Superman and Batman illustrated the first year.

On its home page at www.usmint.gov, the bureau is seeking public input on what three DC Comics characters should appear numismatically in 2026 and 2027.

Choices include Black Canary, Hawkman, Blue Beetle, Supergirl, Cyborg, The Flash, Robin, Green Arrow, Batgirl, Aquaman, Green Lantern and Shazam.

Mint officials have yet to disclose full details of the program, such as what form the coins and medals will take.

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