Columnist's "dance card" filling up for upcoming ANA convention

Two shell card obverses, one a close copy of an 1867 Seated Liberty dollar, above left, and the other inspired by an 1867 Coronet gold $20 double eagle, will be featured in an ANA program.

As I write these words, I am making plans to attend the summer convention in Rosemont, Ill., of the American Numismatic Association, tagged some years ago by then-executive director Ed Rochette as the World’s Fair of Money. If you plan to attend, find me and say “hello.”

I am not quite sure how it happened, but my dance card for the show seems to have more entries than ever. My gosh! I invite you to track me down at any or all of the programs I will be part of or to find me elsewhere. Check the ANA program booklet for places:

At 12:30 p.m. Central Time Aug. 6, I will be giving a program with Rob Galiette on gold $20 double eagles, the Gold Rush, and related matters that led to the building of the Gilded Age Collection of Coronet double eagles.

After I do my part with the above, I will let Rob Galiette finish the presentation while I scurry off to present a program at 1 p.m. at the Token and Medal Society Symposium. I’ll tell all about shell cards: tokens — some of which have silver dollar and double eagle designs — that were popular from 1866 into the 1880s. These are fascinating. Little is known about them, giving you the opportunity to acquire rarities for nominal cost. Imagine that! More than 1,000 different are known.

At 10 a.m. Aug. 7, I will join Harvey Stack and Larry Stack at the Numismatic Literary Guild Symposium to discuss and field questions about numismatics in “the good old days.” Harvey became a professional in 1947 and I started my coin business in 1953. Can you believe that I sold an 1894-S Barber dime for a record $6,000 in 1958? Today, the coin would sell for more than $1 million.

From 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., during the Numismatic Bibliomania Society Symposium, I will present “How to Research, Write, and Have Published Your Numismatic Article or Book,” with Dennis Tucker, publisher at Whitman Publishing LLC. At 2 p.m., as part of the ANA Money Talks series, Dennis Tucker and I will present “Obsolete Paper Money: History, Rarity, and Today’s Market.”

At 3 p.m., Susan Trask, editor of the Civil War Token Journal, and I will give a program on the excitement, new discoveries, and a great new forthcoming Civil War Token Society book — this being one of the most dynamic areas in the coin market today. Whew!

Other than at the above, I can be found during the show at the bourse setup of Stack’s Bowers Galleries, at the firm’s auction sessions or at the Whitman Publishing display to personally autograph books.