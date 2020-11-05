Colonial Coin Collectors Club offering online educational programs

This $20 note will be a topic of Leo Shane’s “Colonial Currency -- Patriotism in Print” session, one of six free educational programs offered on the Zoom platform by the Colonial Coin Collectors Club.

The Colonial Coin Collectors Club is scheduling online education programs as part of its virtual 2020 Convention, to take place Nov. 12 to 14.

These programs will be fully accessible on Zoom. According to the club, commonly called C4, the “programs are designed to appeal to collectors of every level of experience with colonial coins and currency, from the curious beginner to those with colonial expertise.”

Membership in C4 is not required to participate. To access the group’s virtual programs, which are free, please go to the C4 website, https://colonialcoins.org/conventions/.

All programs will be one hour in length and available on Zoom. A tutorial on how to use Zoom and more detailed information on how to join lectures will be posted on the C4 website in the “Convention” section.

Jack Howes, president of C4, stated, “With COVID-19, we cannot assemble as usual at the Baltimore Whitman Show (which has been cancelled). Instead, C4 is offering a wonderful set of online programs with an impressive group of presenters.” Jim Glickman, C4 Educational co-chair, added, “With these programs, we are seeking to offer as much of the C4 convention experience as possible, while being able to offer programs to a wider audience.”

Three of the programs are designated Newman Lectures, named for famed numismatist and author Eric P. Newman. The schedule of programs is as follows (Note: All times Eastern Standard Time.)

Thursday, Nov. 12:

7:30 p.m., Dr. Roger Moore: “The Long and Twisted Road to Virginia Halfpence.” (Newman Lecture)

8:45 p.m., Dr. David Menchell: “Betts and Other Medals That Demonstrate the Early Fight for Dominance in the Caribbean.” (Newman Lecture)

Friday, Nov. 13:

7:30 p.m., Jeff Rock: “Make It and Fake It: An Introduction to British and Irish Coppers Used in Colonial North America.”

8:45 p.m., John Kraljevich: “The Immigrants: Sources and Methods.” (Newman Lecture)

Saturday, Nov. 14:

2 p.m., Jim Glickman: “Colonial 101.”

3:30 p.m., Leo Shane: “Colonial Currency — Patriotism in Print.”

