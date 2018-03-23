Collectors expected more pink in gold half eagle

Some collectors are critical of what they consider to be the lack of intensity in the color of the pink gold 2018-W Breast Cancer Awareness $5 gold half eagle. Illustrated is the Uncirculated version.

Collectors are beginning to receive their orders for the nation's first pink gold commemorative coin.

Collectors are beginning to receive their 2018 Breast Cancer Awareness commemorative coins from the U.S. Mint. The coins first went on sale at noon Eastern Time March 15.

A number of collectors contacted Coin World to relay their marvel at the quality of the coins. However, several collectors who had ordered the pink gold $5 half eagle were expecting to see a more dominant pink hue to the coin than what they encountered. Several commented that the coin has little or no pink tint.

Their reaction may result from a combination of heightened expectations (the pink gold coin had been discussed ever since the coin was authorized) and a general lack of unfamiliarity with pink gold (this is the first U.S. coin of its kind).

The Breast Cancer Awareness half eagles are composed of 85 percent gold, 14.8 percent copper and 0.2 percent zinc instead of the traditional 90 percent gold, 10 percent silver used for traditional gold $5 coins.

The Proof gold coins were initially offered at $431 per coin and the Uncirculated version at $421 per coin. Secondary market sales online have shown some completed eBay sales at $585 for the Proof 2018-W gold coins graded and encapsulated Proof 70 Ultra Cameo Early Release by Numismatic Guaranty Corp.

One sale completed on eBay March 19 totaled $675.50 for three Uncirculated coins — an NGC MS-70 2018-W half eagle, an NGC MS-70 2018-P silver dollar and NGC MS-70 2018-D copper-nickel clad half dollar.

When the coins went on sale March 15, the Mint imposed a household ordering limit of one coin per denomination and option. The Mint lifted the restriction the following day.

The Mint’s sales report for the week ending March 18 indicates sales of 5,627 of the Proof gold coins and 2,727 of the Uncirculated gold coins out of a combine maximum authorization of 50,000 coins.

The combined maximum silver dollar mintage is 400,000 coins, and 750,000 of the copper-nickel clad half dollars.

Sales through March 18 reflect 16,087 Proof silver dollars and 6,607 Uncirculated silver dollars. Copper-nickel clad half dollar sales totaled 10,092 Proof pieces and 5,966 Uncirculated coins.

Pricing of precious metals coins from the U.S. Mint is subject to change weekly based on the spot price of the precious metal the coins contain.