Collectors Universe expands California facility
- Published: Apr 15, 2021, 1 PM
Collectors Universe Inc. will be expanding its headquarters and operations facility by an additional 58,814 square feet, bringing the total space in Santa Ana, California, to 184,439 square feet.
Collectors Universe is the parent company to Professional Coin Grading Service, Professional Sports Authenticator and other collectible authentication services.
The new space will be used for expanding its operations capacity, administrative and other support functions.
“With PSA continuing to experience explosive growth, coupled with excellent performance from our PCGS division, it was imperative that our Company have access to even more space to increase our operational capacity,” said Joseph J. Orlando, president and chief executive officer of Collectors Universe.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Access our Dealer Directory
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
MORE RELATED ARTICLES
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Apr 15, 2021, 5 PM
Mint officials explain new bulk program for dealers
-
World Coins Apr 15, 2021, 5 PM
French colonial military award medal in Heritage Hong Kong auction
-
US Coins Apr 13, 2021, 1 PM
Passing of a Prince and the latest news update
-
World Coins Apr 12, 2021, 12 PM
Canada comes of age on 5-ounce silver $50 coin