US Coins

Collectors Universe expands California facility

  • By Larry Jewett , Coin World

  • Published: Apr 15, 2021, 1 PM
Additional space is needed for Collectors' Universe, so nearly 60,000 square feet has been added.

Images courtesy of Collectors Universe.

Collectors Universe Inc. will be expanding its headquarters and operations facility by an additional 58,814 square feet, bringing the total space in Santa Ana, California, to 184,439 square feet.

Collectors Universe is the parent company to Professional Coin Grading Service, Professional Sports Authenticator and other collectible authentication services.

The new space will be used for expanding its operations capacity, administrative and other support functions.

“With PSA continuing to experience explosive growth, coupled with excellent performance from our PCGS division, it was imperative that our Company have access to even more space to increase our operational capacity,” said Joseph J. Orlando, president and chief executive officer of Collectors Universe.

