Collectors submit coins showing doubling and RPMs

John S. Gillilan submitted this 1943-D Winged Liberty dime that also shows strong doubling to the Mint mark.

Our first two featured coins this month take us back to the era (pre-1990) when the Mint mark was hand punched into the working die.

It typically took more than one tap of the mallet on the hand-held punch to produce a satisfactory image of the Mint mark on the working die.

If the punch were moved at all between taps of the mallet, a doubled, or sometimes tripled, Mint mark resulted. These varieties came to be known as “repunched Mint marks” or RPMs.

Mark Joyner submitted a 1955-D Lincoln cent with a very nice doubled Mint mark that would be described as a D/D South. I have this one listed as 1955-D 1¢ WRPM-002.

The Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America (CONECA) lists it as RPM #2 and Coppercoins lists the variety as 1955D-1MM-002.

A 1943-D Winged Liberty Head dime with a very nice doubled Mint mark was submitted by John S. Gillilan. This one would be described as a D/D North. It is new to my files and I now have it listed as 1943-D 10¢ WRPM-011. CONECA has it in its files as RPM #8.

Back on the doubled die front, a 1973 Lincoln cent with a very nice doubled die obverse was submitted by Robert M. Pelletier. It is a Class I doubled die variety with doubling showing on IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and the date. I have it listed as 1973 1¢ WDDO-001. While it is not a new listing for my files, it is still a very nice find.

Every once in a great while, a doubled die on a non-U.S. coin will find its way into my Inbox. I do not maintain a file for world coin die varieties, as the U.S. coin die varieties keep me busy enough.

However, if doubled die on a non-U.S. coin is strong enough, I will occasionally sneak it into this column, just to let Coin World readers know that nice doubled dies are out there from countries outside the U.S. borders.

So it is with a 2001 Brazil 10-centavo coin from Joseph Mitchell, which shows strong doubling on the entire obverse.