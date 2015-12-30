Collectors share latest variety discoveries

This 2005-P Minnesota quarter dollar from Jim Casey Jr. has strong doubling on the third complete tree to the right of the state outline.

Rodger Ryan submitted this 2015 Lincoln cent with very strong doubling to the date and LIBERTY.

Bold doubling on the AR of DOLLAR can be found on the reverse of a 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar submitted by Mark Joyner.

Varieties Notebook column from Jan. 18, 2016, issue of Coin World:

Rodger Ryan has submitted what is without doubt the strongest doubled die known so far for the entire Lincoln, Shield cent series, introduced in 2010.

Mr. Ryan’s find is on the obverse of a 2015 Lincoln cent. Strong doubling spread to the southeast shows on the date and on the letters of LIBERTY. A lesser spread shows on IN GOD WE TRUST with the spread increasing from left to right. I now have this one in my files as 2015 1¢ WDDO-006.

About a week after Mr. Ryan’s coin appeared in my inbox, another example of the same variety arrived from Ken Ferryman, so they are out there.

Die variety specialist and noted author Kevin Flynn submitted a 1915-D/D Indian Head 5-cent coin with a bold repunched Mint mark on the reverse so that I could upgrade the images in my files.

It shows a very strong D/D to the northeast. I have it listed as 1915-D 5¢ WRPM-001. The Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America lists the variety as RPM #1 and it appears in The Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties where it is listed as a FS-501 (015).

An amazing doubled die reverse on a 2005-P Minnesota quarter dollar was submitted by Jim Casey Jr. Bold doubling shows on the right side of the third complete tree to the right of the state outline. It is now in my files as 2005-P 25¢ MN WDDR-166. The initial discovery and subsequent publicity in the numismatic press of doubled dies on the Minnesota quarter dollars led to massive searching of those coins in 2005. It is remarkable this latest find eluded discovery until now.

Mark Joyner submitted a 1942 Walking Liberty half dollar with a major doubled die reverse. Strong doubling shows on UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, HALF DOLLAR, the olive branch and the lower eagle. I list it as 1942 50¢ WDDR-001.