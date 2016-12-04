Richard L. Hurley submitted this 2016-D Roosevelt dime that shows an extension of the upper bands into the field on the right.

A 2016-P Roosevelt dime submitted by Andrew Turnbull shows doubling on the upper right side of the center olive leave north of the RIB in PLURIBUS.

Eric Axtell submitted this 1940-D Jefferson nickel with what appears to be a D punched over an inverted D.

Varieties Notebook column from the Dec. 19, 2016, weekly issue of Coin World:

Marvin L. Young starts us off with a Proof 1956 Lincoln cent that has a very nice obverse doubled die. A strong spread toward the center, along with extra thickness, shows on the letters of IN GOD WE TRUST, LIBERTY, and on the date. I have this variety listed as 1956 1¢ Pr WDDO-002. The average life of a Lincoln cent Proof die for this era is approximately 3,000 coins, suggesting that no more than 3,000 examples of this variety exist, making it quite rare.

A 1940-D Jefferson 5-cent coin with what appears to be a previously unreported repunched Mint mark variety was submitted by Eric Axtell. The underlying mint mark looks like it is inverted and slightly tilted. Split serifs actually make this a triple punched Mint mark (D/D/D). I would welcome the opportunity to study an Uncirculated early die state example of this variety, which I have listed as 1940-D 5¢ WRPM-002.

Dime finds surprise

A 2016-P Roosevelt dime from Andrew Turnbull has an interesting doubled die reverse. Doubling shows on the upper right side of the center olive leaf north of the RIB in PLURIBUS. I list it as 2016-P 10¢ WDDR-001. It is a surprising find, as doubled dies on the Roosevelt dimes have not been reported for quite some time. The Combined Organizations of Numismatic Error Collectors of America last added one to their doubled die files in 1989. I did not have any Roosevelt dime doubled dies added to my files since 2004.

You might imagine the extra surprise I felt when a 2016-D Roosevelt dime from Richard L. Hurley showed up that also had a doubled die reverse. On this one, the doubling shows as an extension of the upper bands into the field on the right. I now have this one listed as 2016-D 10¢ WDDR-001.

