Collectors report new 1890-S Seated Liberty dime variety
- Published: May 6, 2014, 11 AM
A new lapped die 1890-S Seated Liberty dime variety has been reported to and identified by Gerry Fortin for inclusion in his web book.
The new variety was submitted by collector Tim Cook, according to Fortin in the May issue of The E-Gobrecht, the monthly e-newsletter of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club.
Lapping is an abrasive process that employs different compounds or tools to remove damage from the surface of a working die but often results in the removal of relief and design details. The reverse die for the discovery piece was lapped.
According to Fortin, the piece has a newly listed obverse die, labeled Obverse 13, that depicts the date positioned the furthest left for the 13 known 1890-S dime obverse dies.
The lapped reverse die reflects effacing of much of the lower left wreath details and left ribbon.
