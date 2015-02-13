Collectors meet Mint officials before Homestead quarter launch

Collectors met with U.S. Mint officials Feb. 9, the night before the Homestead National Park quarter dollar launch in Beatrice, Neb., to address U.S. coin concerns.

The following information was provided to Coin World by a U.S. Mint "Note to Editors." It addresses the Feb. 9 coin forum Mint officials held in Beatrice, Neb., on the eve of the 2015 Homestead National Monument of America quarter launch ceremony.

Last night’s Coin Forum at the Homestead National Monument of America Education Center drew 116 coin collectors, with musical entertainment and refreshments, including cookies with the coin image hand drawn in icing, compliments of the local Friends Group.

Area coin club members were on hand, including Mitch Ernst, President of the Nebraska Numismatic Association. The topics of discussion included:

The Homestead quarter’s design selection process;

Homestead artist involvement/site visit for resource material;

Top selling Mint products;

How to get America the Beautiful Quarters ® ;

; Why the release date for rolls of the Homestead quarter is several weeks away;

New product inquiries, including questions about reverse proof products, and potential offerings at the upcoming American Numismatic Association summer show;

and the commemorative coin program.

In addition, the Education Center featured many Homestead quarter displays, including framed images of the candidate designs reviewed by the advisory committees [Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee and Commission of Fine Arts] and a wood carving of the chosen design.

