The set comes with multiple components and is the most expensive of all the Coin & Chronicles sets issued by the U.S. Mint.

The set offers an example of the Proof 2016-W American Eagle 30th Anniversary silver dollar with special edge lettering.

The engraved portrait of President Reagan from the Bureau of Engraving and Printing is incorporated into the packaging and not removable.

The bronze medal is a 1.5-inch duplicate of the congressional gold medal authorized for the Reagans in 2000.

Collectors began leisurely placing their orders at noon Eastern Time Oct. 11 for the 2016 Ronald Reagan Coin & Chronicles set, the last to be offered in the Presidential dollar series.

With a product limit of 150,000 sets and a household orders limited to three sets, the set is offered at $68.95 each.

During the first day the set was offered, the U.S. Mint recorded sales of 21,511 sets, just over 14 percent of the maximum number available.

The set contains:

??One Reverse Proof 2016-S Ronald Reagan Presidential $1 coin, exclusive to the set.

??One Proof 2016-W American Eagle silver dollar. The coins bears the incuse edge inscription 30TH ANNIVERSARY. President Reagan signed the 1985 legislation authorizing the American Eagle Silver Coin Program. The coins were authorized under provisions of Title II, Liberty Coins, Public Law 99-61 signed into law by President Reagan on July 9, 1985.

??One Ronald and Nancy Reagan bronze medal. This is a 1.5-inch bronze duplicate of the congressional gold medal authorized for the couple in 2000

??One authentic engraved Ronald Reagan Presidential portrait produced by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing. The BEP print is incorporated into the Mint’s packaging. It is not a removable portrait. The size of the Reagan portrait is approximately 2.5 inches by 3 inches.

??Booklet including information and images from Reagan’s life and presidency.

Previous Coin & Chronicles sets have been very popular with U.S. Mint customers, and have also been responsible for some serious U.S. Mint website problems.

