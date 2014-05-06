Collectors continue to find counterfeit Capped Bust half dollars

Collectors continue to discover new varieties of contemporary counterfeit Capped Bust half dollars, both cast and struck. A struck example is illustrated

The census of struck and cast contemporary counterfeit Capped Bust half dollars continues to grow.

The April issue of the John Reich Journal, the official publication of the John Reich Collectors Society, illustrates several new finds reported to the Contemporary Counterfeit Capped Bust Half Collectors Club and posted on the group's website.

The census has been expanding at a faster pace since the 2010 publication of the second edition of author Keith Davignon's Contemporary Counterfeit Capped Bust Half Dollars.

The counterfeits posted on the CCCBHCC website are attributed by Davignon number, according to the author's attribution system.

Discoveries of completely new varieties are also attributed according to the same system.

Some of the counterfeits mimic examples of genuine Capped Bust half dollars. In some cases, the counterfeits are rarer than the genuine coins.

