Collectors Club of Boston issues new wood

The Collectors Club of Boston is issuing a new wood and making it available to members and nonmembers for purchase.

The wood, pictured here, is offered priced at $1 each or $3 for five woods. Proceeds from sales of the wood will be used to help pay the club’s rent.

To purchase, send a self-addressed, stamped, padded envelope with payment to R. Hand, 89 Claremount Ave., Brockton, MA 02302-1006. ¦