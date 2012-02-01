Collectors Club of Boston issues new wood
- Published: Feb 1, 2012, 7 PM
2012 Collectors Club of Boston wood.
The Collectors Club of Boston is issuing a new wood and making it available to members and nonmembers for purchase.
The wood, pictured here, is offered priced at $1 each or $3 for five woods. Proceeds from sales of the wood will be used to help pay the club’s rent.
To purchase, send a self-addressed, stamped, padded envelope with payment to R. Hand, 89 Claremount Ave., Brockton, MA 02302-1006. ¦
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