Collectors can order 2017-S Proof set March 29
- Published: Mar 17, 2017, 7 AM
This article comes from our April 2017 monthly issue of Coin World. Want to get all of our content, including special magazine exclusives? Subscribe today!
The 10-coin 2017-S Proof set will go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon ET March 29. The price of each set is $26.95, with no household ordering limits.
The annual set is the first since 2006 not to include a Presidential dollar.
The 10-year Presidential $1 Coin Program ended in 2016.
The 2017-S Proof set will contain:
??A Proof 2017-S Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent.
??A Proof 2017-S Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin.
??A Proof 2017-S Roosevelt copper-nickel clad dime.
??Five Proof America the Beautiful copper-nickel clad quarter dollars: for the Effigy Mounds National Monument, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty), and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.
??A Proof 2017-S Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar.
??A Proof 2017-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar. The reverse of the dollar shows a profiled likeness of Sequoyah writing “Sequoyah from Cherokee Nation” in syllabary along the border of the design.
The two plastic lenses containing the Proof coins are in a storage carton depicting the Washington Monument at sunrise.
Connect with Coin World:
Sign up for our free eNewsletter
Like us on Facebook
Follow us on Twitter
Community Comments
-
Precious Metals Aug 24, 2026, 3 PM
Herbert Hoover next up in Presidential silver medal series
-
Paper Money Aug 18, 2026, 12 PM
The $250 question
-
US Coins Aug 6, 2026, 4 PM
Fractional gold experts confer
-
Precious Metals Jul 29, 2026, 2 PM
Silver Institute looks at gold:silver ratio