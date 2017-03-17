Collectors can order 2017-S Proof set March 29

The 2017-S Proof set will be a 10-coin set and the first since 2006 not to included a Presidential dollar. It will include the 2017-S Native American, Sequoyah dollar.

The 2017-S Proof set that goes on sale March 29 from the U.S. Mint incorporates the five America the Beautiful quarter dollars for the year, including the Effigy Mounds National Monument coin.

The 10-coin 2017-S Proof set will go on sale by the U.S. Mint at noon ET March 29. The price of each set is $26.95, with no household ordering limits.

The annual set is the first since 2006 not to include a Presidential dollar.

The 10-year Presidential $1 Coin Program ended in 2016.

The 2017-S Proof set will contain:

??A Proof 2017-S Lincoln copper-plated zinc cent.

??A Proof 2017-S Jefferson copper-nickel 5-cent coin.

??A Proof 2017-S Roosevelt copper-nickel clad dime.

??Five Proof America the Beautiful copper-nickel clad quarter dollars: for the Effigy Mounds National Monument, Frederick Douglass National Historic Site, Ozark National Scenic Riverways, Ellis Island National Monument (Statue of Liberty), and George Rogers Clark National Historical Park.

??A Proof 2017-S Kennedy copper-nickel clad half dollar.

??A Proof 2017-S Native American manganese-brass clad dollar. The reverse of the dollar shows a profiled likeness of Sequoyah writing “Sequoyah from Cherokee Nation” in syllabary along the border of the design.

The two plastic lenses containing the Proof coins are in a storage carton depicting the Washington Monument at sunrise.

