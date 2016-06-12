Collector displays Seated Liberty dollar exonumia
- Published: Jun 12, 2016, 8 PM
Collector Carl Feldman has collected Seated Liberty dollars and exonumia for the better part of four decades.
In the June 16 issue of The E-Gobrecht, the electronic newsletter of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club, fellow collector John Frost reports on Feldman's display of more than 100 pieces from his collection during the recent Garden State Numismatic Association convention May 12 to 14 in Somerset, N.J.
The pieces from Feldman's collection were on exhibit at the Liberty Seated Collectors Club table.
According to Frost, "each piece a unique piece of art, this fabulous collection includes love tokens, counterstamped coins, engraved pieces, pin backs, and a Library of Coins album with a part date and Mint collection of holed dollars."
