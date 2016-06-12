Collector displays Seated Liberty dollar exonumia

The New Orleans Mint struck this Seated Liberty dollar which was turned into a pin. A sheep is the central device engraved over the planed obverse.

1847 Seated Liberty dollar is engraved twice on the obverse. To the left of Liberty appears MARTHA E. ELLIOTT / Oct. 6 1885 and to the right, ROLANDO E. SILVER / SEPT. 27 1885.

Bowl in this silver spoon is fashioned from an 1868 Seated Liberty dollar.

Partial details were engraved on the planed reverse of this Seated Liberty dollar dated 1859 for a shooting medal from a contest in 1874. Since the coin's reverse design was removed, it is unknown whether the coin was struck at the Philadelphia, New Orleans or San Francisco Mint.

Carl Feldman added this engraved 1846 Seated Liberty dollar to his collection of Seated Liberty dollar exonumia.

Collector Carl Feldman has collected Seated Liberty dollars and exonumia for the better part of four decades.

In the June 16 issue of The E-Gobrecht, the electronic newsletter of the Liberty Seated Collectors Club, fellow collector John Frost reports on Feldman's display of more than 100 pieces from his collection during the recent Garden State Numismatic Association convention May 12 to 14 in Somerset, N.J.

The pieces from Feldman's collection were on exhibit at the Liberty Seated Collectors Club table.

According to Frost, "each piece a unique piece of art, this fabulous collection includes love tokens, counterstamped coins, engraved pieces, pin backs, and a Library of Coins album with a part date and Mint collection of holed dollars."