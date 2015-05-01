Collector finds four 2015 quarter dollar doubled die varieties

The boldest of Mr. Atwood’s four varieties shows very strong doubling from the top of the water pump inside the third window from the top (right side).

The third submission from Mr. Atwood shows doubling inside the second window from the top (left side).

Mr. Atwood’s second quarter shows doubling inside the second window from the top (right side).

Doubling shows inside the second window from the top (left side) on the first of four 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars submitted by Steve Atwood.

In the Dec. 15, 2014, installment of this column I asked the following question. “Who will be the first to report a 2015 doubled die coin?”

The winner is Steve Atwood. He found four different 2015 doubled die varieties. All of them are on the reverse of 2015-P Homestead National Monument of America quarter dollars.

The reverse of the Homestead quarter dollar depicts the three basic needs of the homesteaders — food, water, and shelter.

Two ears of corn represent the need for food while a water pump near the center of the reverse represents the need for water. A large log cabin illustrates the need for shelter.

Avid collectors of doubled dies know that the place to look for doubled dies produced on the Mint’s single-squeeze hubbing presses is the central area of the obverse or reverse design.

On the reverse of the quarter dollars there is a large array of windows on the lower part of the cabin that is in this doubled die “target zone.” This is where Mr. Atwood found his four discoveries.

The first variety shows doubling inside the second window from the top on the left side of the lower window cluster. I list this one as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-001.

Mr. Atwood’s second discovery shows doubling on the right side of the second window from the top, on the right side of the lower window cluster. It is now in my files as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-002.

The third variety, listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-003, shows doubling on the left side of the second window from the top, on the left side of the lower window cluster.

Mr. Atwood saved the best for last. The variety now listed as 2015-P 25¢ NE WDDR-004 shows strong doubling from the top of the water pump inside the third window from the top, on the right side of the lower window cluster.

