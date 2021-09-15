Collector discovers new example of rare large cent

Numismatist Henry T. Hettger discovered this Newcomb 46 1848 Braided Hair cent in an online offering. It is the finest of now seven known examples of this die marriage.

A collector has discovered the seventh known example of a rare die marriage for the 1848 Braided Hair cent, a find now considered the finest known example of the variety.

Numismatist Henry T. Hettger discovered the Newcomb 46 1848 Braided Hair in an online offering. He graded it Extremely Fine Details and writes that it “eclipses the F-12 that Tom Wagemaker discovered in 1991.” However, it is assigned the grade of Very Fine 20 by Bob Grellman of Early Cent Auctions, an expert in the series, who verified the discovery, which will be offered at auction by his firm in January.

According to Hettger, “The indentations at the top of the obverse have been determined to be planchet faults rather than circulation damage.”

He explains the die marriage: “The N-46 variety pairs the obverse of N-44/32/6 obverse die in its earliest use with the reverse of N-10/11 in an intermediate state.”

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Grellman shared his lot description for the coin in his January auction: “1848 N-46 R7 VF20+. Attractive glossy brown and light chocolate. The surfaces are smooth and this cent would rate a grade of at least VF30 if not for a pair of mint-made planchet flaws at the rim and dentils over stars 5 & 6. Otherwise just minor marks including a small but relatively fresh scuff on the lower part of the upright of the E in ONE. Early die state. All the attribution points are clear and the fine diagonal die lines from the dentils under the date are sharp. This variety was unknown to [Howard] Newcomb and [Jules] Reiver. Thomas R. Wagemaker discovered the first example in 1991, had the discovery confirmed by Grellman in August of that year, and since then six more have been found (counting this piece). The discovery coin had been the finest of that small group with an EAC [Early American Coppers] grade of net F12, but this new discovery is clearly the new CC#1. The obverse for the N-46 die variety was used first on N-46 and subsequently to strike the N-44, N-32, and N-6 varieties in that order. The reverse for N-46 was first used to strike N-10, then N-46, and finally N-11 where it suffered three rim cud breaks and was retired. The current condition census for N-46 according to Grellman is 20+, 12, 8, 7(3), 6. Interestingly all seven examples are net graded due to marks, corrosion, damage, or planchet defects. An unexpected opportunity for the collector of late date large cents.”

The auction by Early Cents Auctions will be at the Houston Money Show Jan. 20, 2024.

The lot is offered without reserve in the auction. Readers can contact Early Cents Auctions at info@earlycentsauctions.com for additional information.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Access our Dealer Directory

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on X (Twitter)

Keep in touch on MyCollect - the social media platform for collectibles

Whether you’re a current subscriber or new, you can take advantage of the best offers on magazine subscriptions available in digital, print or both! Whether you want your issue every week or every month, there’s a subscription to meet your needs.