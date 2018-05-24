Collectors can order Worlds Fair of Money medals
- Published: May 24, 2018, 4 AM
Collectors can now place pre-orders with the American Numismatic Association for the 2018 World’s Fair of Money convention medal, which is being produced in its various versions for the Philadelphia convention.
The medal’s obverse depicts a portrait of William Penn, an English real estate entrepreneur, philosopher, early Quaker, and founder of the British North American colony, the province of Pennsylvania.
The reverse features Robert Indiana’s famous LOVE sculpture, located in JFK Plaza near Philadelphia’s City Hall. Indiana died on May 19 at the age of 89.
The medals were designed by North Carolina artist Jamie Franki, a U.S. Mint Artistic Infusion program designer, and sculptured by Albany, California, medallic artist Heidi Wastweet, a member of the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee. Wastweet was appointed to the CCAC in 2014 to a four-year term because of being specially qualified in sculpture or medallic arts.
The ANA medals are being struck by Medalcraft Mint in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
Medals are available as a convention medal badge (1.5-inch bronze medal with a ribbon drape), priced at $20; a bronze medal (2.75 inches), $65; or as a two-medal set (1.5-inch bronze medal and 1.5-inch .999 fine silver medal, numbered), priced at $100. Shipping is $6.95 per order.
To pre-order the medals, call 800-514-2646 or visit the Shop the ANA area (booth #99) at the show, Aug. 14 to 18 at the Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia.
