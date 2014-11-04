Collector analyzes Gardner Bust Dime Collection

Draped and Capped Bust dimes in the Oct. 27 sale by Heritage Auctions of the Eugene Gardner Collection, Part II, are analyzed in the Nov. 2 issue of the digital JR Newsletter.

The weekly emailed newsletter is issued by the John Reich Collectors Society.

According to one collector who attended the sale: "Included in his collection was a group of some of the finest Draped and Capped Bust dimes available. It’s a rare treat to see so many wonderful coins being offered at one time. Overall, I thought that the Draped Bust coins sold for prices at my expectation except for the 1804 dimes that sold for less than I expected and the Capped Bust dimes selling for strong money."

One of the collector's insights concerned the sale of the JR-1 variety of 1804 Draped Bust dime, graded About Uncirculated 53 by Professional Coin Grading Service, and the 1804 JR-2 variety, PCGS AU-50.

"I can’t remember when both 1804 die marriages were offered in auction since the Price auction; and any time one example is offered it's considered special. Over the past year, there have been several JR-2s offered in auction, but Gene’s AU50 was the highest graded offered. Overall, the JR-2 has nice color with great details as its well struck. Both 1804 coins were sold for $125,375 to one collector and in my opinion he got a great deal! My pre-auction estimate had both coins selling for $90K each and I wouldn’t have been surprised if either one sold for as high as $125K."

To learn about the John Reich Collectors Society and its publications, visit the JRCS website. For information about the newsletter, email newsletter editor Richard Meaney.