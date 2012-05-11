Collecting joint interests

As you are reading this article, the participants from the joint May convention of Early American Coppers and John Reich Collectors Society in Buffalo, N.Y., are recovering from their May 3 to 6 private show.

The bourse here is heavy in collector coins of the late 18th and early 19 centuries. Collectible copper, silver and gold coins generally attributed by die marriage are offered at each table in this intimate setting.

Many of the table holders are accomplished authors and respected experts in their chosen areas of numismatics. You can get a world-class education by asking questions on the bourse floor!

Educational forums

During the convention, educational forums are offered to the attendees. This year’s selections included: Mark Borckardt’s “When Was the War of 1812”; Greg Heim’s “The Reality of Die Variety/Marriage Attribution”; Howard Spencer Pitkow’s “My Sojourn in China and Hong Kong-Acquiring Counterfeit US Copper Large Cents”; Bill Eckberg’s “Men at Work; The Mint in 1793”; Steve Carr’s “Misaligned Die Large Cents”; Ronald Cary’s “18th Century Tavern Music of the Niagara Frontier”; and Franklin Noel’s “Coinage, Sovereignty, and the Birth of The Republic.”

Also presented were John Kraljevich’s “Money and Medals of Early Upstate N.Y.”; Chuck Heck’s “The Buffalo Copper Connection”; Borckardt (again!) with “Who Am I?: An Interactive Numismatic Seminar”; and Pete Smith’s “The Starred Reverse Cent and 1792 Half Dime; Conducting Pedigree Research with Current Resources.”

Wow! What a lineup it was!

Thursday night ‘Happenings’

Another favorite educational opportunity was held on Thursday night. The “Happenings,” as they are called, are conducted in separate rooms where collectors gather and study coins displayed by the convention attendees.

Specific die marriages are called out before the convention for study. This year’s subjects included any of Machins Mills products, due to the proximity of the convention to the area of manufacture. Any other interesting Colonial item was also invited to be displayed at the Colonial happening.

In the half cent room, you were treated to the following die marriages: 1794 Liberty Cap, Cohen 1b (American Half Cents: The “Little Half Sisters” by Roger S. Cohen Jr.); 1795 Liberty Cap, C-2a; 1804 Draped Bust, C-1; 1805 Draped Bust, C-3; 1828 Classic Head, C-1; and the Proof 1852 Coronet.

The large cent collectors studied the Sheldon 39 variety of 1794 Liberty Cap cent (Penny Whimsy

by William H. Sheldon); 1802 Draped Bust, S-241; 1812 Classic Head, S-291; 1817 Coronet, Newcomb 17 (United States Copper Cents 1816-1857 by Howard Newcomb); 1822 Coronet, N-9; and 1846 Coronet, N-15.

In the silver room the marriages on display were: 1833 Capped Bust half dime, Logan-McCloskey 3 (Federal Half Dimes 1792-1837 by Russell Logan and John McCloskey); 1834 Capped Bust dime, John Reich 2 (Early United States Dimes 1796-1837 by David J. Davis, Russell J. Logan, Allen F. Lovejoy, John W. McCloskey and William L. Subjack); 1818 Capped Bust quarter dollar, Browning 6 (Early Quarter Dollars of the United States 1796-1838 by A.W. Browning); and the Overton 107 1812 Capped Bust, Lettered Edge, and O-115 1818 Capped Bust, Lettered Edge half dollars (Early Half Dollar Varieties: 1794-1836 by Al C. Overton and Donald Parsley).

If this sounds like a convention for you, make plans now for next year’s convention in Columbus, Ohio.

Additional information can be found on the two organizations’ websites, www.eacs.org and www.jrcs.org.

Brad Karoleff is a vice president of the John Reich Collectors Society and editor of the club’s journal. He can be reached via email at bkaroleff@yahoo.com.