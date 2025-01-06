Collectibles featuring late president Jimmy Carter

With his Dec. 29 death at the age of 100, the 39th president of the United States — James Earl “Jimmy” Carter — leaves behind a decades-long dedication to his family, his country and the world.

That legacy also includes a number of numismatic collectibles, including a number of medals along with intaglio prints.

Legislation pending at the time of Carter’s death sought a congressional gold medal to honor the former chief executive for his years of service in the U.S. Navy, his presidential commitment to championing civil and human rights worldwide, his recognition in 2002 as recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize, his decades of service to Habitat for Humanity, and his establishment of the Departments of Education and Energy.

Carter is not represented in the Presidential $1 coin series (struck from 2007 through 2016, and again in 2020) since he was still living when the program ended. Rep. Sanford D. Bishop, D-Georgia, introduced the gold medal legislation Sept. 18, 2024, in the House. The bill had not received any traction toward passage from the time it was introduced.

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It is not yet known whether the U.S. Mint will be authorized to execute production of a Presidential $1 coin bearing Carter’s likeness.

Carter celebrated his centennial birthday on Oct. 1 while in hospice in his native Plains, Georgia.

While Carter is one of four presidents to receive the Nobel Prize for Peace, he is the only one of the four to receive it decades after leaving office. Carter left office in 1980 and received the Peace Prize in 2002.

Carter served in the Georgia State Senate from 1963 to 1967 and then as governor of Georgia from 1971 to 1975. Despite being not well-known outside his native state, the peanut farmer managed to capture the Democratic nomination for president and narrowly defeat the incumbent Republican chief executive, Gerald R. Ford, in the 1976 presidential election.

Carter’s presidency was marked by a number of major issues — Carter pardoned all Vietnam War draft evaders on his second day in office in 1977. He created a national energy policy that included conservation, price control, and new technology.

Carter successfully pursued the Camp David Accords, the Panama Canal Treaties, and the second round of Strategic Arms Limitation Talks.

Carter’s administration established the U.S. Department of Energy and the Department of Education. Carter was the lone president to serve a full four-year term without nominating a justice to the U.S. Supreme Court.

The end of his presidency was marked by the Iran hostage crisis, an energy crisis, the Three Mile Island nuclear accident in Pennsylvania, the Nicaraguan Revolution, and the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan.

In response to the invasion, Carter escalated the Cold War by ending détente, imposing a grain embargo against the Soviets, and leading the multinational boycott of the 1980 Summer Olympics in Moscow.

Carter defeated challenger Ted Kennedy for the 1980 Democratic Party presidential nomination but lost the general election in a landslide to Republican challenger Ronald Reagan.

In 1982, two years after returning home to Plains, Carter established the Carter Center, promoting and expanding human rights. He traveled extensively worldwide alone or with his wife, former First Lady Rosalynn Carter, to conduct peace negotiations, monitor elections, and further the eradication of infectious diseases. The Carters were also key figures in the nonprofit housing organization Habitat for Humanity, and in his spare time, Jimmy Carter managed to write 30 books on a variety of topics,

Collectibles

The U.S. Mint currently strikes at the Philadelphia Mint and offers fro retail sale 1.5-inch and 3-inch bronze Presidential medals, priced at $20 and $160 respectively, bearing designs first released in 1977 to mark Carter’s presidency. Collectors may also seek examples of the original bronze Presidential medals produced while Carter was in office.

Numismatic hobbyists may also consider the original bronze inaugural medal issued on behalf of Carter’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, as well as intaglio prints of the president’s likeness executed by the Bureau of Engraving and Printing.

Bronze duplicates of a congressional gold medal recognizing the Americans held hostage by Iranian radicals after the taking of the embassy in 1979 and released on Carter’s final day in office are yet to be rendered. Legislation authorizing the gold medal was signed into law by President Biden in 2022, with proposed designs presented for consideration by the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee for recommendation to the Treasury secretary in 2024.

Collectors may also consider numismatic items recognizing Carter that were produced at private Mints in the United States or at private or government Mints of other nations.

It may be more than a decade before the U.S. Mint makes its way through the list of former U.S. presidents to strike for sale to the public a 1-ounce .999 fine silver Presidential medal depicting President Carter in that ongoing Mint medal series.

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