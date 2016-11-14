Q. David Bowers recaps latest Whitman Coin Expo

The unique Judd-1917 1907 Saint-Gaudens gold $20 pattern is double thickness, but the diameter of a $10 eagle.

As part of its educational outreach, the Smithsonian Institution often takes numismatic rarities on road trips around the country.

The Joys of Collecting column from the Nov. 28, 2016, Weekly issue of Coin World:

Although in this era of virtual reality and the Internet the world is at my fingertips on a computer screen in my office, I enjoy going to coin shows now and again.

Among my favorites are the three Whitman Coin Expos held at the Baltimore Convention Center in November, March and June.

I have a vested interest in these, in a way, as Christine Karstedt and I facilitated the purchase of these shows from Gordon Berg and Ed Kuzmar a decade or so ago. The purchaser was Whitman Publishing, with which I have enjoyed being connected for many years.

Do you know that Whitman has published over 300 new numismatic titles in the past 15 years? And to the hobby’s benefit.

I was at the most recent Expo from Nov. 2 to 4. Mary Burleson, president of Whitman, told me the bourse occupying three large halls in the convention center was completely sold out.

The Stack’s Bowers Galleries auction was a success, with particular strength in tokens, medals and early American coins. The Colonial Coin Collectors Club, or C4, had its annual meeting, which was a success as well.

On Nov. 4 the Smithsonian Institution hosted an invitational luncheon with David K. Allison representing the National Numismatic Collection.

Anyone compiling a Who’s Who in American Numismatics could have taken a lot of notes! Among the luminaries were Deputy Mint Director Rhett Jeppson, executive director of the American Numismatic Association Kim Kiick, and a host of leading dealers and collectors who belong to the Friends of the Smithsonian Institution.

I sat between my dealer friend Julian Leidman and ANA President Jeff Garrett, my co-author of a forthcoming Whitman book on the National Numismatic Collection.

I must not forget to mention that the Smithsonian provided “exhibits” of three items: two $10,000 small-size gold certificates and the unique Judd-1917 1907 Saint-Gaudens $20 pattern of double thickness and with the diameter of a $10 coin.

Let me conclude by saying that you should check out the Smithsonian collection on the Internet or, better yet, visit in person. You will have a memorable experience!